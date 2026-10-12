Vincenzo Montella bids farewell to Turkey with emotional post

Italian coach Vincenzo Montella wrote a farewell speech after his official separation from the Turkish national team was announced. The specialist led our southern neighbors to the World Cup finals for the first time since 2002, qualifying them for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. However, the collapse in the group stage of the world championship and the subsequent failure in the Nations League this fall led to his logical dismissal. Montella took to social media to express his gratitude for his time at the helm of the Turkish national team.

“Every beautiful story eventually comes to an end, but some journeys leave a mark that is far more important than football. It has been a great honour for me to lead the Turkish national team. Three years ago, I was entrusted with the leadership of the national team of this wonderful country. I would like to sincerely thank the former president of the Turkish Football Federation, Mehmet Büyükçekşi, and his colleagues for believing in me, supporting me and helping me embark on this journey.

A special thank you to the players for their dedication, hard work and commitment to the national team. The warm words that many of them have addressed to me since my term have once again demonstrated the strong bond we share. I am also grateful to my coaching staff and all my collaborators for their daily work, to the current president Ibrahim Etem Haciomanoglu and to the Turkish Football Federation for their trust. And, of course, to our fans, whose incredible passion and support accompany us all over the world.

Together we experienced unforgettable moments, achieved historic results, overcame difficulties and became part of a special chapter in the country's history. I will forever cherish these memories and the warmth with which the Turkish people surrounded me. Football is not limited to results and trophies. I am convinced that the attitude of the people towards a coach after he leaves is no less important than his achievements on the pitch.

I hope that thanks to the emotions I shared with the players and coaching staff, the Turkish people will remember me with love and respect. Thank you, Turkey! You will always remain in my heart."