Von der Leyen: War in Ukraine has entered a dark phase

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the war in Ukraine has entered a “new, even darker phase“. Her statement came after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, dedicated to the war and the need for additional support for Kiev.

Von der Leyen announced her full support for Zelensky's call for a ceasefire. According to her, this would help protect the world's food supply, as well as the energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia.

“The war has entered a new, even darker phase. "Russia is dragging its feet on the battlefield and striking civilians far from the front line," the European Commission President said.

She expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people and support for Zelensky, whom she described as a leader in the fight for his country's freedom.

New financial and military aid

Ukraine will be at the center of the upcoming European Council meeting. European leaders will discuss the country's financial needs for the coming year and ways to attract new international support.

Von der Leyen announced that the EU would provide additional funding for drones and missiles this week. The funds are intended to strengthen Ukraine's defense and protect its airspace.

“We will discuss its financing needs for the next year and ways to mobilize new international support,“ she said.

The European Commission President added that the EU plans to open two more negotiation clusters with Ukraine. She described the upcoming decisions as a “truly significant moment“.

Support from Germany and the UK

On September 18, the European Union transferred a tranche of 3.3 billion euros to Ukraine under the Ukraine Support Loan mechanism, the total amount of which is 90 billion euros.

As part of the defense part of the loan, Ukraine will purchase guided missiles for the IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany.

The UK has also announced an air defense package worth 100 million pounds, or 135 million dollars. The aid is part of the PURL initiative and includes missiles for the Patriot systems intended for Ukrainian air defense.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua