Man United looking for coach, Nagelsmann ready for negotiations

Manchester United has begun work on the search for a new coach. According to information from Indykaila News, Julian Nagelsmann's representatives are ready for negotiations with the club and want to learn more about the team's plans.

The German specialist's entourage intends to evaluate the proposed project and clarify how much it corresponds to Nagelsmann's football principles and vision. At the moment, it is a question of the parties' readiness for dialogue, and not of an agreement reached on an appointment.

At the same time, the Manchester United management, as the source claims, doubts that Michael Carrick will be able to ensure long-term progress for the team. The coach needs a real miracle to keep his job.

Carrick took charge in January 2026. After six matches in the English championship, the team has collected six points and is in 12th position in the standings.

Among the managers who are ready to take over is Eddie Howe.