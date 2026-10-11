Zelensky introduces three new sanctions packages against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decrees introducing three new sanctions packages against Russian citizens, companies and vessels. The restrictions target ballistic missile manufacturers, participants in financial sanctions circumvention schemes and individuals who, according to Ukrainian authorities, act in the interests of Russia in temporarily occupied territories.

The first list includes 70 Russian citizens associated with the production of the “Iskander-M“ and “Zircon“ missiles. The sanctions cover employees of military-industrial and chemical industry enterprises that provide rocket fuel, explosives and other components.

„Anyone who produces missiles to strike Ukrainian cities must understand: responsibility is personal and it will not bypass them“, said the Ukrainian president's adviser on sanctions policy Vladislav Vlasyuk.

According to him, Ukraine will work with international partners to synchronize restrictions not only against Russian enterprises, but also against key employees in them. Some of the affected companies are already under sanctions by Ukraine, the United States, the European Union and other countries.

Crypto exchanges and the A7 network are targeted

The second package is aimed at individuals and companies that, according to Ukrainian authorities, help Russia circumvent financial restrictions. It includes 28 individuals and 27 legal entities. These include operators of crypto exchanges, cryptocurrency exchange services, as well as their owners and managers.

Sanctions have also been imposed on representatives of the A7 shadow banking network, which publicly offers tools to circumvent financial restrictions. The United States has already taken measures against individuals and entities associated with this network.

Restrictions on individuals and entities from the occupied territories

The third package of sanctions covers 10 individuals and 21 legal entities, as well as two sea vessels. According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, they support Russian aggression, finance the war, participate in the extraction of Ukrainian natural resources and spread propaganda in the temporarily occupied territories.

Among those affected are individuals designated by the Ukrainian authorities as collaborators, as well as enterprises that provide Internet and television services, conduct geological surveys or produce electronics and metal products in the occupied areas.

The three decisions of the National Security and Defense Council were adopted on September 30. The Ukrainian presidency's statement did not specify a specific deadline for international partners to join the new restrictions. However, Kiev has stated that it will insist that sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and their key employees be coordinated with other countries.

Sources: unian.net