Renault throws down the gauntlet on conventional family cars

Paris, Porte de Versailles. Mobile.bg team from the event site.

The automotive industry is constantly looking for new paths for evolution, and the latest creation of the French giant Renault categorically declares its ambition to change the rules in the segment of large family vehicles. Officially shown at the Paris Motor Show, the new E-Space Concept revives the legendary philosophy of the so-called cars for life, bringing the classic values of the original MPV model from 1984 into a completely modern, electric era. Instead of following the mass wave of high-passenger vehicles, the French concept relies on clean volumes, maximum use of space and technological minimalism.

The basis of the project is an unconventional approach, in which designers and engineers first designed the living space from the inside out, placing the person and his comfort at the absolute rear epicenter of attention. Only after shaping the internal volume was the coupe dressed in a body with impressive dimensions of 4.70 meters long, 2.02 meters wide and 1.67 meters high. The proportions and short overhangs directly refer to the historical ancestor and its iconic aerodynamic silhouette, while the placement of the massive 23-inch wheels at the extreme points of the platform ensures a stable stance and exceptional road presence.

One of the most striking elements of the exterior design is the all-glass cabin, inspired by the Bauhaus style and the architectural masterpieces of modernism. The side windows and panoramic roof merge with the metal panels in a way that creates a feeling of a floating structure, reinforced by the lack of visible boundaries between the glass and the supporting structure. To optimize aerodynamics at high speeds, the car has a movable front splitter that descends towards the asphalt, as well as advanced active elements along its entire length.

Access to the interior is via double doors with a back opening without a central pillar, revealing a bright and extremely modular interior with six individual seats. The interior architecture draws inspiration from contemporary furniture design, with armchairs with lacquered bodies seemingly floating above the completely flat floor. The second and third rows of seats offer unique transformation options, including a 180-degree rotation to form a high-speed train-style conference area equipped with folding tables and sliding multifunctional consoles.

Digital control in the cabin is entrusted to a large-scale curved display called OpenR Panorama, which extends across the entire width of the dashboard measuring 1,130 by 110 millimeters. Despite its impressive dimensions, the screen is deliberately non-touch to ensure maximum ergonomics and safety while driving, with all its functionality controlled via additional flexible panels around the steering column. The steering wheel itself uses modern steer-by-wire technology without a mechanical connection to the wheels, ensuring perfect precision when maneuvering.

The engineering team has paid special attention to materials, relying heavily on renewable bioresources and sustainable alternatives to traditional leather and wood. Decorative accents use precisely applied colored straw, the flooring is made of 100% long-haired wool, and the paints and textile elements contain high proportions of plant resins and organic cotton. This approach emphasizes the brand's pursuit of environmental responsibility without any compromises with the feeling of luxury and high style.

The color palette of the concept relies on saturated red shades that flow from scarlet to purple, complemented by fine metal details with exquisite workmanship reminiscent of high jewelry production. The outer lower part of the body is visually lightened by a special black platform hiding the battery pack and wind tunnels borrowed directly from the world of motorsport.

Although the E-Space Concept currently has the status of a visionary development, its technological solutions set a clear direction for future Renault high-end production models. The innovative panoramic screen, for example, will be integrated into future generations of the Rafale and Scenic production models, while the overall space concept proves that electric mobility can offer completely new dimensions of comfort and functionality for the whole family.