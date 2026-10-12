Marin Petkov and his Al-Taawon with a heavy loss

Bulgarian international Marin Petkov started as a starter for his club Al-Taawon in the heavy loss with 0:3 in the away match against Al-Shabab.

The match, which was part of the eighth round of the Saudi championship, brought new disappointment for Petkov's team, which failed to take advantage of its numerical advantage during most of the match.

The Bulgarian player was officially warned with a yellow card in the 49th minute.

With this defeat, Al-Taawon continues to be without a win since the beginning of the season, anchoring itself in the penultimate position in the provisional standings with only three points won from eight matches. Even the change of the coaching position did not bring the desired effect. This match was the debut for Serbian coach Vuk Rasovic, who replaced his compatriot Zarko Lazetic, but the result remained unchanged.