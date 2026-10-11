Zelensky: We will stop the attacks on the oil refineries with a mutual ceasefire

Ukraine is ready to stop the attacks on Russian oil refineries if Russia stops attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who stressed that any step towards de-escalation must be mutual and supported by real guarantees.

„It is already realistic to stop the attacks on energy today, but Putin does not want this. Ukraine will be ready to stop the attacks on Russian oil refineries if Russia stops the attacks on our energy infrastructure. Any step towards de-escalation must be mutual and be accompanied by real guarantees“, Zelensky wrote.

According to him, it is Moscow that does not accept the cessation of the attacks on energy. Ukrainian President Says Russia Is the Only Cause of War in Europe.

Kiev Seeks New Defense Packages

Zelensky said Ukraine continues daily coordination with its partners. Among the main priorities, he listed new supplies for air defense and ammunition for combat aviation.

“Everything is about protecting the lives of our people and the interests of Ukraine“, the president wrote. He added that he would continue talks with European leaders.

The statement followed criticism from Trump

Zelensky's position was presented after another public criticism from US President Donald Trump. He accused the Ukrainian president of not wanting to end the war and of ignoring instructions not to attack Russian oil refineries.

Trump said that Ukraine should elect a new leader capable of making a deal. “I suggest that they elect a new leader capable of making a deal, because he could make a lot of deals, but for some reason he never does,“, the US president said.

On October 9, Trump announced that he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel fuel to the US and global markets. According to Axios, the decision was made after Zelensky ignored repeated US calls to stop attacking Russian oil refineries.

Zelensky said that the US used the meeting with Ukrainian negotiators in Miami as a cover for the agreements with Russia on diesel fuel. According to him, the cessation of attacks on the energy sector can only be achieved with simultaneous action by both sides.