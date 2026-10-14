Ilian Iliev's Istanbulspor lost 2:4 away to Batman Petrolspor. The match was from the 10th round of the Turkish First League. Iliev came on a quarter of an hour before the end of the match in place of Ömer Duymaz.

The hosts took the lead in the 31st minute with a goal from Büğra Çağıran. Ten minutes later, Gökhan Altıparmak doubled the lead.

Immediately after the restart, Altıparmak scored his second goal of the match. In the 47th minute, Aliu Şam reduced Istanbulspor's deficit.

In the 65th minute, Mikael Biron scored for 4:1. The final score was scored by Mamadou Fol in the 72nd minute.

Istanbulspor is in 19th place in the standings with five points. Batman Petrolspor is in fourth place with 19 points.