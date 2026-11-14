Taylor Fritz won the title in Stockholm

Taylor Fritz won the title at the ATP 250 tournament in Stockholm after defeating Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante 6:2, 4:6, 7:6(7:3). The American claimed the trophy after more than two hours of play and closed out the final with a convincing tiebreak in the deciding set. It was Fritz’s first title in Stockholm and his second of the 2026 season.

Fritz made the stronger start and converted two break points in the opening set, which he won 6:2. Tirante gradually steadied his game and saved a break point at 1:1 in the second set. At 3:3, the Argentine got an opportunity of his own and managed to break the American’s serve. Tirante maintained his lead and levelled the score by winning the set 6:4.

Neither player allowed a break in the third set, winning all of their service games. The winner therefore had to be decided in a tiebreak. Fritz took a convincing lead and won it 7:3 to claim his 12th ATP Tour title.

The American’s first trophy of 2026 came at the ATP 500 tournament in Washington, where he defeated Spain’s Rafael Jodar 7:6(2), 6:4. His success in Stockholm is his second of the season and extends his run of years in which he has won at least two ATP Tour titles.

“It was a very tense match. I was playing really well at the beginning, but I missed a few opportunities in the second set, and then he played a very good match defensively,” Fritz said in his on-court interview after the final, as quoted by Yahoo Sports.

For Tirante, the Stockholm final was the first of his career at ATP Tour level. The Argentine reached it after defeating fourth seed Alejandro Tabilo in the semifinals, while Fritz eliminated third seed Lorenzo Musetti.