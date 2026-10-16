Maurizio Sarri: We should complain to UEFA and FIFA, the players are subjected to an absurd calendar

Atalanta coach Maurizio Sarri expressed satisfaction with the team's improved performance in the 3-1 victory over Cypriot Paphos in the Conference League, but at the same time he erupted against the ruthless program after another injury in the Bergamasco camp.

„We started well. Unlike the match with Venice, where we wasted a lot of opportunities and lost tactical discipline, tonight we made much better decisions about when to be direct and when to retain possession. We practically did not allow any dangers in front of our goal until the goal at the end“, analyzed Sarri.

„In such matches there is a serious risk that the difference in classes will blur. Paphos lost 2-3 to Fiorentina last year and narrowly lost to Juventus. This opponent should not be underestimated in any case, so the boys did a great job“, added the Italian specialist.

“Muscular injuries have become too much for a number of players, and not only at Atalanta. We must send a serious complaint to UEFA and FIFA, because the players are subjected to an absurd calendar. It is entirely logical that this will have its serious repercussions“, Sarri stated categorically“, said the angry Sarri.