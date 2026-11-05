Panathinaikos defeat Real Madrid in overtime after spectacular EuroLeague clash

Panathinaikos secured a dramatic 115:112 overtime victory over Real Madrid in the derby of the EuroLeague’s tenth round. The game was played at „Movistar Arena“ and featured a fiercely contested battle until the final seconds.

Regulation time ended in a 101:101 tie after the two teams traded dominant periods. The Greek giants made the better start and won the first quarter 24:18, but Real gradually found its rhythm and managed to stay in the game. After an even second half, the winner had to be decided in an additional five minutes.

Panathinaikos’ great hero was Kendrick Nunn, who finished with an impressive 33 points. Mathias Lessort also made a key contribution to the victory, recording 20 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Andrés Feliz was the hosts’ leading scorer with 27 points and 6 assists. Alberto Abalde added another 23 points, but the efforts of the two players were not enough to prevent defeat.

Real Madrid were without several important players. Argentine guard Facundo Campazzo missed the game due to a muscle injury in his leg. Gabriel Deck and Usman Garuba are also continuing their recoveries and will remain sidelined for a longer period.

Following the valuable victory, Panathinaikos top the EuroLeague standings with a record of 8 wins and 2 losses. Real Madrid sit in ninth place with six victories and four defeats.