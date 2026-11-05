Borussia Dortmund beat Betis in a three-goal thriller

Borussia Dortmund defeated Real Betis 2:1 in the fourth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The German side secured the win at “Signal Iduna Park” after a dramatic second half in which all three goals were scored. Following an evenly contested first 45 minutes without a goal, Fabio Silva opened the scoring in the 49th minute. The Portuguese striker took advantage of an opportunity in front of the visitors’ goal to give the hosts the lead.

Real Betis responded in the 67th minute. Aitor Ruibal restored parity, but the Spanish side were unable to hold on to the result for long. Just five minutes later, Konstantinos Karetsas scored to make it 2:1 and restore Borussia’s lead. In the closing minutes, Betis tried to find another equaliser, but the hosts’ defence preserved the scoreline. The match ended with several substitutions and tension around both penalty areas, but no further goals.

The victory took Borussia Dortmund to nine points in the league phase. Before the home game, the German side had beaten Villarreal and Sabah, as well as losing to Bodø/Glimt. Real Betis remained on nine points after suffering their first defeat in the competition, having started the campaign with three consecutive wins.

The two teams met in an official match for the first time. Before the game, they had played only one friendly against each other—a 2:0 Borussia victory in August 2015.

“They have got used to the intensity of the Bundesliga and are getting better with every match,” Niko Kovač said before the game.

In the next round on 24 November, Borussia Dortmund will visit Arsenal. On the same day, Real Betis will play away at Slovan Bratislava.