Haaland secures victory for Manchester City against Leipzig

Erling Haaland secured Manchester City’s 3:2 victory over RB Leipzig in a spectacular Champions League match. The striker scored 12 minutes before the end after meeting a low pass from Elliott Anderson.

The goal was Haaland’s 13th in nine matches against the German side. They are the opponents against whom the Norwegian striker has scored the most goals in his career. The victory put Manchester City back on the winning track after Saturday’s defeat to Brighton.

Leipzig started more actively and created dangerous chances through Christoph Baumgartner and Antonio Nusa. Despite this, the English champions took the lead in the first half after Castello Lukeba scored an own goal. At the beginning of the second half, Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a shot from Baumgartner, but seconds later Ridle Baku equalised. The right-back shot from a tight angle instead of sending a low pass into the penalty area and caught the Manchester City goalkeeper by surprise.

The visitors took the lead again when Enzo Fernández headed in a cross from Iliman Ndiaye. Leipzig responded just three minutes later, however. Nusa received the ball in the penalty area and sent a low shot towards the bottom-right corner to make it 2:2. After the second equaliser, Manchester City increased the pressure, while the introduction of Jérémy Doku gave their attacks additional sharpness. Anderson found Haaland close to goal and the striker made no mistake in finishing the move.

Both teams had chances to change the score before the end. Leipzig’s David Raum and Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki hit the woodwork in the tense final minutes, but Haaland preserved the English side’s lead.