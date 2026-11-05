Marin Petkov plays full 90 minutes in Al-Taawoun’s Asian victory

Bulgaria international Marin Petkov played the full match for Al-Taawoun in their 3:1 home victory over Jordanian side Al-Faisaly in a Group “C” match of the AFC Champions League Two. Thanks to the three points, the Saudi side retained top spot in the standings, holding a one-point lead over Qatar’s Al-Rayyan.

The hosts secured the victory with a convincing performance in the second half. Péricles Gbaguidi opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, and shortly after the restart, Abderrazak Hamdallah doubled the lead from the penalty spot. In the 58th minute, Mohamed Al-Saeedi scored an own goal, allowing the visitors to reduce the deficit. Hamdallah completed the final score at 3:1 in the 70th minute, recording his second goal of the match.

Marin Petkov stayed on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes and helped his team record an important victory in the battle to advance. Al-Taawoun finished the match without a single official booking, while Al-Faisaly’s players received three cautions.

This was the Saudi side’s final match before the international break. Petkov and his teammates’ next challenge comes on November 20, when they will face Abha in the Saudi Arabian league.

Five days later, on November 25, Al-Taawoun will continue their AFC Champions League Two campaign with a match against Oman’s Al-Nahda.