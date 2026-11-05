Como thrash Lens 9-1 and equal Champions League record

Como recorded one of the most convincing victories in Champions League history after thrashing Lens 9-1 away in France. The Italian side equalled the record for the most goals scored by a single team in one match of the modern era of the European club competition.

Anastasios Douvikas was the leading figure in Como’s attack and scored a hat-trick. The team managed by former Spain international Cesc Fàbregas recorded its third victory in the first four matches of the current league phase.

The 1-9 defeat is the heaviest ever suffered by a French team in Champions League history. Lens conceded nine goals in front of their home supporters, while Como turned their away fixture into a record-breaking performance.

Como’s achievement matches the mark of nine goals scored by one team in a match in the modern era of the competition. Bayern Munich also scored nine goals in their 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in 2024. The list of the most emphatic results in the group stage of the tournament also includes Liverpool and Real Madrid’s 8-0 victories. However, the result away to Lens took Como level with the record for the most goals scored by one team in a single match.

After four matches in the league phase, Como have three victories. Cesc Fàbregas has a team that has already attracted attention not only with its results, but also with the scale of its performance against Lens.