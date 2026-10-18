CSKA goalkeeper: Other teams will take us into account

Dimitar Evtimov gave his opinion after CSKA's 2-0 victory over Nessebar in the round of 16 of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria.

"The match turned out to be more difficult than expected. We had the initiative, but we weren't able to realize it earlier. Admirations to Nessebar, they tried to play football, they didn't just close themselves off in defense. I'm glad that everything ended well for us, despite the difficulties," he said.

"I don't think the pitch was difficult. We didn't do what the coach said, we should have moved the ball faster. There are things that didn't work out, but now we'll sit down and analyze them. We'll be working with the new coach for a short time. It's not my job to give an assessment, but you can see that the style of play is changing. We press, we play attacking and more vertically. This should be the face of CSKA, this is the style and teams should take you into account", added the CSKA goalkeeper.

"Despite the loss to Monaco, there was a positive feeling after the match. We fought against a team that is first in the top 4 championship. We fought like a draw with a draw. It's a good feeling, but we have to humble ourselves, because important matches are coming and we have to be firmly on the ground. I thank the coaching staff for giving me a chance and I'm glad I took advantage of it. Every match I play in, I have to prove myself. I don't play as often as I would like, but I always have to show my best. I'm looking forward to the moment of my return. I'm probably the only one who closed the old stadium and I can't wait to open the new one. We have been waiting for many years and we are so close to this dream. With this audience and these players, other teams will take us into account. This will give percentages in our favor and hopefully it will happen as soon as possible", concluded Dimitar Evtimov.