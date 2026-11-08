Carlos Alcaraz wins the Paris Masters

Carlos Alcaraz won the title at the Paris Masters 1000 tournament after defeating American Ben Shelton 7–6 (5), 7–5. The final lasted 1 hour and 57 minutes.

The second-seeded Spaniard made a difficult start to the match but saved six break points in the first set. Shelton, who was the third seed in the draw, fended off two break opportunities for his opponent.

The tie in the opening set led to a tiebreak. At 4–4, Alcaraz managed to take control and won the decisive points to prevail 7–5.

Late break decides the final

The second set was also closely contested. Shelton went up a break and 3–2, but Alcaraz responded immediately to level at 4–4.

The Spaniard secured the decisive break in the 12th game. He broke the American’s serve and closed out the match with his second match point.

With the victory, Alcaraz avenged his defeat by Shelton in the US Open quarterfinals in September.

„This is something I have been chasing for a long time. Some of the toughest losses I have suffered in my career have come here,“ Alcaraz said after the final.

The Spaniard has now won titles at all Masters 1000 tournaments except those in Canada and China. He is ranked third in the world.

„I am just very happy that I found a way to win,“ Alcaraz added, describing the match against Shelton as one of the toughest challenges in tennis.

Fifth consecutive season achievement

Alcaraz became the third tennis player since 1990 to win at least one Masters title in each of five consecutive seasons. Before him, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had achieved the feat.

Source: bnrnews.bg