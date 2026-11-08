Milan come from behind to beat Genoa 2-1 in Genoa

Milan beat Genoa 2-1 away from home in the 11th round of Serie A. The match was played at the “Luigi Ferraris” stadium in Genoa, while the official records of the Italian championship credited Ruben Amorim’s side with the victory.

With the three points, Milan increased their tally to 24 points. Before the match, the “Rossoneri” had 21 points, while Genoa had 13. The hosts saw their run of three consecutive victories come to an end and remained unchanged on points.

De Rossi warned of the opponent’s strength

Before the match, Genoa head coach Daniele De Rossi described Milan as a top-three team. “We have to play a serious match, be brave and aggressive, but know that we are facing a great team,” De Rossi told ANSA.

The hosts entered the match on the back of three consecutive league victories, while Milan were looking for a response after their 2-0 defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Nevertheless, the Milan side managed to claim all three points at the “Luigi Ferraris.”

Next matches

Milan will return to Serie A action on November 22, when they host Frosinone. On the same day, Genoa will visit Sassuolo.

Sources: ansa.it