Betis beat Elche 2-0 with late goals

Real Betis beat Elche 2-0 away from home in a match from the 12th round of La Liga. The game at “Martínez Valero” remained goalless until the 81st minute, when Rodrigo Riquelme put the visitors ahead. Eight minutes later, Marc Bartra completed the final score.

Elche had their chances but failed to turn them into a goal. The hosts registered 13 shots, while Betis finished the match with 18. Possession was almost even - 48% for Elche against 52% for the side from Seville.

Riquelme and Bartra decided the match

Rodrigo Riquelme opened the scoring in the 81st minute. The forward came on as a substitute and managed to change the course of the game at a time when both teams continued to look for an opening in their opponents' defence.

Marc Bartra ended the suspense in the 89th minute. The centre-back scored following an assist from Dani Ceballos and secured Betis' seventh victory since the start of the league campaign.

“We are not defined by the result, but by the process and what we are developing on the pitch,” Elche coach Martín Anselmi said before the match. His team did not concede for more than 80 minutes but were left without any points because of Betis' late pressure.

Betis remain among the leaders

With the victory, Real Betis moved onto 24 points and climbed to fourth place in the standings. Elche remain on 10 points and continue to occupy the lower part of the table.

After the international break, Betis will visit Sevilla in the city derby on November 21. Elche will face Levante on November 23.

Sources: europapress.es, skysports.com, realbetisbalompie.es