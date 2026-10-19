Four top teams eliminated from Portuguese Cup

Four top-division teams were eliminated in the 1/32-finals of the Portuguese Cup. Santa Clara, Academico (Viseu), Famalicao and Alverca were eliminated from the competition.

Third-division Santa Clara led twice in their visit to Mafra, but the hosts managed to equalize. At the end of the first extra time, Mafra scored another goal and won 3:2.

Academico (Viseu) failed against lowly Fatima and lost 0:1, while Alverca was eliminated after extra time against Tondela. In regular time, the score was 0:0, after which the hosts scored two goals and Alverca missed a penalty. Famalicao, on the other hand, lost 0:1 to Paredes.

Vittoria (Cernache), Marítimo, Lusitania, Olhanense, Estoril, Felgueiras and Casa Pia also qualified for the 1/16 finals.