Kimi Antonelli finished fifth, but Mercedes won the title

Kimi Antonelli finished fifth in the São Paulo Grand Prix, but Mercedes secured the Formula 1 constructors’ championship. The Italian started from second position and overtook Lando Norris at the beginning, but lost the lead after his tyres failed to provide sufficient grip and he went off the track at the first corner. Norris won the race, while Antonelli finished off the podium.

“I am extremely disappointed with the race, but I will put it aside because today is a great day for the team. They all deserve it; they are an incredible group of people,” Antonelli said after the finish.

His teammate George Russell also finished in the top five, taking fourth place. The points haul was enough for Mercedes to win its ninth constructors’ title and its first since 2021. The team completed a championship double for the first time since 2020.

The new world champion among the drivers pointed out that the success belonged not only to the people working at the tracks, but also to the specialists at Mercedes’ bases in Brackley and Brixworth.

“I am very grateful to be part of this group, because they are the ones who helped me achieve this dream of mine. I am very happy for them,” the Italian said.

Antonelli won the drivers’ title a week earlier in Mexico City. In São Paulo, he was unable to add another victory, but his result helped Mercedes settle the constructors’ championship.

Three rounds remain in the Formula 1 season. The first is in Las Vegas from 19 to 21 November, followed by the Qatar Grand Prix from 27 to 29 November. The championship concludes with the race in Abu Dhabi from 4 to 6 December.

“I really want to finish strongly and hope to win a few more races so I can end the season on an upward note,” Antonelli said. He added that Mercedes’ goal was to maintain its momentum in 2027 as well.