Grigor Dimitrov drops to No. 135, Andreev climbs 47 places

Grigor Dimitrov dropped one place in the ATP world rankings and is now 135th with 422 points. The Bulgarian ended his season after losing to Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in the qualifying rounds of the „Masters“ tournament in Paris – 6:7(3), 6:4, 3:6.

This is another drop for Dimitrov in a season that ended without him taking part in any other tournaments. His last match of the year was the defeat by Vallejo, and according to Sportal, citing TennisKafe, the Bulgarian will not compete again in 2026.

Piyotр Nesterov remains the second-highest-ranked Bulgarian. He moved up four places to 282nd and now has 194 points.

Ivan Ivanov climbed six places to No. 459 with 100 points. The 18-year-old tennis player is the 2025 junior champion at „Wimbledon“ and the US Open and is closing in on his career-best ranking, sitting just two places short of it.

Dimitar Kuzmanov dropped three places to 366th and has 139 points. Alexander Donski is 515th with 84 points, while Yanaki Milev is 526th with 82 points.

Adrian Andreev recorded the biggest upward move among the Bulgarian representatives. He jumped 47 places and is now 584th with 65 points.

Iliyan Radulov is 563rd with 70 points, Alexander Vasilev is 604th with 63 points, Georgi Lazarov is 723rd with 44 points, and Anas Mazdrashki is 817th with 34 points. The data for Donski, Milev, Radulov and Vasilev is from the updated rankings as of November 9.

At the top, Alexander Zverev retains the No. 1 spot with 9,550 points. He is followed by Jannik Sinner with 9,450 and Carlos Alcaraz with 7,100 points. Taylor Fritz returns to the Top 10, while Novak Djokovic is 12th.