Emergency changes to Bulgaria’s football squad

Martin Minchev has been ruled out of Bulgaria’s squad for the final two matches of the Nations League. The Cracovia forward sustained an injury in the 2:1 defeat to Wisła on November 6 and will be unable to play against Iceland and Estonia.

Minchev started the match but was substituted in the second half. The Bulgarian Football Union confirmed that he had been withdrawn from the squad, while head coach Atanas Ribarski made a change to the team.

Svetoslav Kovachev of Arda has been called up in Minchev’s place. The official statement said:

“In his place, head coach Atanas Ribarski called up Arda player Svetoslav Kovachev.”

Kovachev scored in Arda’s 2:1 victory over Septemvri (Sofia) in the First League. With his inclusion, the team from Kardzhali now has two representatives in the national team. The other is defender Dimitar Velkovski.

Bulgaria will host Iceland on November 13 at Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv. Three days later, the national team will visit Estonia in Tallinn.

The two matches are Bulgaria’s last in the current edition of the Nations League. Minchev’s withdrawal leaves Ribarski without one of his forwards, while Kovachev has been given the opportunity to join the preparations for the final fixtures.