Two-Time Champion Takes Charge of CSKA’s Third Team

Yordan Yurukov is the new coach of CSKA’s third team. The 43-year-old former midfielder and two-time champion with the “Army Men” succeeds Daniel Morales, who took charge of Spartak Varna.

Yurukov has already made his debut at the helm of CSKA III in the Southwestern Third League. In his first match, the team lost 0–1 away to Minyor Pernik.

The former CSKA footballer began working at the club’s academy in the summer of 2024. Until his appointment as head coach of the third team, he led the Under-17 side.

The coaching change followed Morales’ move to Spartak Varna. Yurukov takes charge of CSKA III during the season, with his first test already having come in the away match against Minyor Pernik.