Levski defender becomes national

Levski's right-back - Aldair, could very soon make his debut for the Angolan national team, claim the media in the African country. The two sides have already made contact and it is a matter of time for the 27-year-old Portuguese to receive a call-up.

And in front of the Nguimbefute publication, Aldair confirmed his desire to play for Angola - the homeland of his mother and father.

„Aldair Neves was born in Torres Vedras, Portugal to an Angolan family. At the time, the former coach of the Angolan national team - Pedro Gonçalves (b.r. leads the team until September 2025) made contact with his uncle, writes the local publication.

In his career, Aldair Neves also played for Paso de Ferreira, Sanjoanense, the Spanish Ponferradina, Academica Coimbra and Torreense.

Aldair recently signed a new contract with Levski, which is valid until the summer of 2028.