The world-famous Russian supermodel Irina Shayk once again drew attention to herself, leaving her fans speechless. The beauty delighted her 23.2 million followers on Instagram with a series of rather provocative shots demonstrating her perfect shape.

The former girlfriend of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in an extremely bold and provocative outfit that left very little to the imagination and emphasized her amazing body. The publication once again proves why Irina continues to be among the most desirable and influential women in the world of fashion.

The post on the social network instantly received thousands of likes and an avalanche of compliments from fans and celebrities from all over the world.