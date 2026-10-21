One of the sons of Argentine legend Lionel Messi - Ciro, clearly showed his club bias. His great father published a joint photo of the two, in which the little boy is with a Como team and specifically Nico Paz.

As is known, Paz was a teammate with Messi at the 2026 World Cup in the Argentina team, and according to many, he is the one who can inherit the legendary number 10 jersey in the "albiceleste" team. It remained vacant after Leo recorded his benefit for his homeland.