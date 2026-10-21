The new owner of Levski has appointed a man to Sirakov, is preparing a new bomb

The new owner of Levski Atanas Bostandzhiev has appointed a former marketing director of Como to the club, BLITZ has learned. He will replace Viktor Viktorov, who held the same position for almost two years - from December 13, 2024. The latter was brought to “Gerena“ by Nasko Sirakov and was going to his man. Real-time news

“Victor is a good boy, but he does not have the necessary experience to occupy such an important position in Levski. The boss coming from Como has the necessary experience to further elevate the marketing of the “blues“. Most likely, he will officially start work on November 1, although he is already in Sofia and may soon be introduced,“ reliable sources of our agency specified.

They revealed to BLITZ that Bostandzhiev will soon explode Bulgarian football with an even bigger bomb.