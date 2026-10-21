Huge blow for PSG: Kvaratskhelia has a torn ligament, Dembele and Marquinhos are also injured

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a serious personnel blow after the 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League. The French giants officially confirmed that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The 25-year-old Georgian international suffered a serious injury during the match against the Catalans. The injury is a serious problem for the Parisians, who will have to deal with one of their key attacking players for an extended period. The exact date for his recovery was not announced in the club's official statement.

However, PSG's problems are not limited to Kvaratskhelia. Two other important players of the team - Ousmane Dembele and captain Marquinhos - also suffered injuries in the match with Barcelona.

The Parisian club announced that Dembele has an injury to his left thigh. The French international will undergo the necessary treatment in the coming weeks, and no specific date has been given for his return to the field.

Captain Marquinhos will also have to recover after suffering an injury to his right thigh. The Brazilian defender will undergo treatment in the coming weeks, PSG specified.

Thus, the Parisians are facing serious personnel difficulties after the European clash with Barcelona. The loss of Kvaratskhelia, Dembele and Marquinhos could affect the team's performance in the next matches while the medical staff works on the recovery of the three players.