Cherno more: The club is fully insured! Our budget has been increased!

In connection with the latest suggestions and speculations regarding the budget of PFC Cherno more, expressed in the Diema Sport studio after the match between Cherno more and Lokomotiv Plovdiv from the Elite Cup tournament, we would like to clarify, and with this position and the right to reply.

First of all, we would like to ask on what basis and from what sources are categorical conclusions made regarding the budget of PFC Cherno more for the 2026/2027 season? Such claims are spread without factual justification and create a false impression of the club's condition and management.

We categorically state that the budget of PFC Cherno More, compared to the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 seasons, in which the club won the silver and bronze medals in the efbet League, respectively, has not been reduced. On the contrary, the club's financial framework was adequately increased and is larger than last season, in full accordance with its needs.

Each year, the budget of PFC Cherno More is formed responsibly and complies with all regulatory and organizational requirements for the functioning of a professional football club.

All employees and football players of the club receive their salaries on time and in accordance with their contractual relations, with full insurance. Bonuses for victories are provided, which are paid correctly and without delay. The club is currently fulfilling all its financial commitments, including those to players, employees and external partners. Commissions, plane tickets, etc. are paid.

This season, PFC Cherno More has a record 31 players with professional contracts, as well as a coaching staff of five specialists. The necessary medical and rehabilitation personnel have also been provided, including a doctor, rehabilitators and masseurs. The team uses one of the most modern medical centers in Varna to rehabilitate injured players. The team has high-class sports equipment, medications and nutritional supplements, and when traveling, it is accommodated in high-class hotels.

We would like to emphasize that the above is only part of the expenses that the club incurs. PFC Cherno More invests significant funds in the development of its children's and youth school, in which nearly 300 children train under the guidance of licensed specialists. Significant resources are also allocated to the maintenance of the sports facilities, training grounds and the administrative activities of the club.

Therefore, we call on all those who comment on the activities of PFC Cherno More to be objective and based on verified facts, and not on suggestions spread by ill-wishers.

PFC Cherno More calls: let's talk more about football and what is happening on the field, and not about outright intrigues and lies aimed at directing the negative energy from poor results towards the management and owners of the club. Cherno More has always been famous for its strict and adequate financial policy.

As the management, we responsibly declare that PFC Cherno More has never had any concerns about the club's financing, which few teams in the elite can be proud of for the last 20 years.

The management of PFC Cherno More