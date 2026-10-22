Messi welcomed with bagpipes and applause in Oviedo

Lionel Messi, accompanied by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, arrived in Oviedo to receive the “Princess of Asturias“ award in the “Sports“ category.

A crowd of fans awaited the Argentine in front of the hotel where he was staying. There he was welcomed with the sounds of traditional Asturian bagpipes. Messi stopped briefly to greet the gathered people and sign autographs.

This evening, Messi will participate in a meeting with representatives of the educational community at the Sports Palace in Oviedo. The event is part of the “Game of Ten“ initiative (*El juego del diez*), which focuses on football and its core values.

The visit also includes an official dinner with King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Letizia and the other award winners.

Tomorrow, the “Princess of Asturias“ awards ceremony will take place at the “Campoamor“ theater in Oviedo, starting at 6:30 p.m. local time. Messi will receive the sports award personally from Princess Leonor.