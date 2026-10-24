Mourinho calms the storm at Real: wins the trust of the stars

Jose Mourinho is gradually restoring calm in the Real Madrid dressing room. According to Marca, the most influential players in the team are satisfied with the attitude of the Portuguese coach and the way he manages relations in the group.

“They are very happy with him. He is extremely close to the players“, sources from the dressing room told the Spanish publication.

The close approach of the Portuguese

Mourinho stays with the players after training, jokes with them and tries to approach each one according to their character. It is this immediacy, combined with his authority and experience, that helps build a better relationship with the team.

“He knows very well how to manage the egos of the players and how to approach each one according to their individual characteristics“, other sources from the Real Madrid training base tell “Marca“.

The contrast with previous periods

The change comes against the backdrop of the tension described around the previous coaches Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa. According to the “Marca“ publication, disagreements arose with the players at that time, and gradually distance appeared between the coaching staffs and part of the squad.

Different moods have formed in the locker room, including supporters and opponents of the coaches. This has complicated the management of the team and made it difficult to build a unified direction.

Now the signals from Valdebebas are different. The leading players accept positively the way in which Mourinho combines discipline, experience and personal contact. According to “Marca“ the coach is gradually gaining their trust and reducing the tension around the group.

Improving the relationship between the coaching staff and the players has been among the main priorities since the beginning of the season. The goal is for Real Madrid to function as a unified team, and for better communication to also affect the work on the pitch.

Sources: sportal.bg