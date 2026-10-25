Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, and anyone who doesn't see his qualities is blind. This was stated by Barcelona midfielder Gavi ahead of the upcoming El Clasico with Real Madrid.

„Everyone knows that Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. For me, he is a player I have always admired a lot“, Gavi told ESPN.

The Spanish international added that the forward's game is a pleasure for the spectators and that Mbappe constantly proves his class. The two will be among the main figures in the derby between Barcelona and Real Madrid from the tenth round of La Liga.

Gavi warns of the danger

Gavi paid special attention to the way in which Mbappe can change the course of the match with every attack.

„We have to be very careful with him, because he can put you in a difficult situation with every attack. We have to watch him closely and be careful of his movements throughout the match“, said the midfielder.

According to him, the fact that Mbappe scores a lot of goals but has not won enough titles does not change the assessment of his performance. Gavi stressed that success depends not only on the individual player, but also on the circumstances of the team and the players around him.

„Mbappe is an exceptional and extremely dangerous player. "The fact that he hasn't won any titles doesn't mean he's had a bad season or that his season was worse than other players'. For me, he's had an exceptional season," said Gavi.

Support for Lamine Yamal

Despite his high opinion of the Real Madrid forward, Gavi has named teammate Lamine Yamal as his choice for the “Ballon d'Or“.

“As I said before, I hope Lamine Yamal wins the “Ballon d'Or“, said the Barcelona midfielder.

Sources: goal.com