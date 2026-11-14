Coaching carousel at Lens: third manager appointed since the start of the season

Lens have officially appointed Didier Digard as head coach of the first team. The 40-year-old Frenchman has signed a contract until the summer of 2028 and will take charge of the reigning French runners-up following the departure of Yannick Cahuzac.

Digard has left Le Havre, where he spent more than two years. Before that, he gained experience at Nice, where he worked with the youth and reserve teams and subsequently served as interim manager of the first team.

Lens stated that they had chosen the Frenchman because of his ability to unite the players, develop squads and achieve results in difficult situations. The club’s statement highlights that his management approach is based on “listening, high standards and collective reflection”.

Third manager in ten matches

The appointment makes Digard the third manager at Lens since the start of the season. Pierre Sage left in the summer and was succeeded by Dino Toppmöller. However, the German was dismissed after just six matches.

Yannick Cahuzac then took charge, remaining in the post for only nine matches. Thus, Lens have reached another managerial change at the beginning of the campaign.

Lens’ position in France and Europe

Lens are 11th in Ligue 1 with 13 points. The team have four wins, one draw and five defeats.

In the Champions League, the French club are 33rd with three points after one win and three defeats. Didier Digard will have to stabilise the team both in the domestic league and in the European tournament.

Sources: sportal.bg