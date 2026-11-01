Lucas da Cunha gives Como victory over Venice

Como defeated Venice 1-0 in a match from the tenth round of the Italian Serie A. The only goal at the “Giuseppe Sinigaglia“ stadium was scored by Lucas da Cunha from a penalty in the 43rd minute.

The penalty kick was awarded for a foul by João Jesus against Tassos Douvikas. Da Cunha took it accurately and gave the hosts the lead shortly before the break.

A quarter of an hour earlier, the main referee Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi also pointed to the white point in favor of Venice for a handball by Luis Mija in the Como penalty area. However, after reviewing the situation on the monitor, she overturned her decision. “The Como player is not committing a foul“, explained Ferrieri Caputi.

In the second half, the pace dropped and Venice was unable to equalize. Como maintained its minimal lead and recorded its fourth consecutive victory in the championship. The success is the fifth in a row for Cesc Fabregas' team in all competitions.

With the three points, Como collected 23 and climbed to fourth place, just two points behind the leaders in the standings. Venice remained last with 3 points after its ninth loss in its first ten matches.

Como will continue its series with an away game against Inter on November 8. Venice will look to break the negative trend against Udinese on November 6.