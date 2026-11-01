Munir Nasraoui, the father of Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal, made a curious clarification regarding his son's names. During a live broadcast on social networks, he explained that “Yamal“ is not the young star's last name, but part of his own name.

“I want everyone to know something – Lamine Yamal is his first name. Yamal is not a surname. His surname is Nasraoui Ebana. I say this so that there is no confusion. That's why I call him Lamine Yamal," Munir said. In his statement, the footballer's father also made an additional comment, emphasizing his son's importance on the pitch. The Barcelona player's full name is Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana. Although he is best known in the world of football as Lamine Yamal, his father insists on making a distinction between his first and last name. 🗣️ "Lamine Yamal is a name, Yamal is not a surname. Sus apellidos son Nasraoui Ebana" 👀 ¡El padre de Lamine Yamal clara el apellido de su hijo en uno de sus directos!

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November 1, 2026

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