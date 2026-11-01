Heavy blow for Bayern Munich: Saibari and Gnabry with injuries, Oliseh also has problems

Bayern Munich received new unpleasant news about their personnel situation after the 2:2 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry were forced to leave the field due to injuries, and Michael Oliseh was also added to the list of injured players.

Saibari's condition seems to be the most serious. The Moroccan international suffered ligament damage in his right ankle after he stepped on the wrong foot during the match. The footballer has already undergone successful surgery, and immediately after the incident he left the stadium with the help of crutches.

Just two minutes after Saibari's forced substitution, Serge Gnabry was also taken out of the game. Bayern confirmed that the German winger has a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Additional concern for the Bavarians has been caused by the condition of Michael Oliseh. The French playmaker also suffered a muscle injury in the final part of the match. Initial expectations are that his injury will not be that serious.

Thus, the draw with Borussia Dortmund brought Bayern not only a loss of points, but also new personnel problems at a time when the team needs as many healthy players as possible.