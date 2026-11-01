Bad news for Botev Plovdiv - Daniel Naumov has a broken nose after the victory over Lokomotiv Sofia

Botev Plovdiv goalkeeper Daniel Naumov suffered a serious injury during his team's convincing 5:2 victory against Lokomotiv Sofia in the capital. A medical examination at a Plovdiv hospital found that the national team player has a broken nose, reports “Mach Telegraph“.

The goalkeeper was injured after a collision with a home team player during the match at “Lokomotiv“ stadium. The incident caused dissatisfaction on the part of the head coach of the “yellow-black“ Stanislav Genchev, who stated after the match that a foul was not even called in the situation.

Despite the injury, Naumov is expected to continue helping Botev in the next matches, but he will have to play with a special protective mask.

According to the information, the goalkeeper has a good chance of being available for the upcoming match with Dunav, which is scheduled for Friday.