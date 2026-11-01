Harriet Dart triumphs in Guangzhou

British tennis player Harriet Dart won the trophy at the hard-court tournament in the Chinese city of Guangzhou. The 30-year-old achieved the distinction after a contested final match, in which she prevailed over Austrian Lily Tager 4:6, 6:3, 6:4.

Dart, who is ranked 115th in the world, started her participation in the qualifiers and had to go through a total of seven matches to reach the championship trophy.

In the final, the Briton faced Tager, who is ranked 53rd in the WTA rankings, who is ranked 4th in the main draw. The match lasted two hours and 18 minutes, with Dart managing to overcome a first-set deficit and pull off a comeback.

This was the second meeting between the two tennis players at the professional level. With the success in Guangzhou, Dart recorded her first victory over her Austrian rival.