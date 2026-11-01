Alex Grozdanov shines in Poland! The Bulgarian captain helped Bogdanka Lubin record another victory

The captain of the Bulgarian national volleyball team Alex Grozdanov continues to demonstrate excellent form with the team of the Polish Bogdanka Lubin.

In a match from the third round of the regular season, the Bulgarian center team achieved a clear success with a 3:0 game against Katowice. The hosts did not leave many chances to their opponent and closed the individual parts at 25:18, 25:17 and 25:21.

Grozdanov had a significant contribution to the victory, scoring a total of 12 points. Ten of them came after successful attacks, and the remaining two were achieved with a block.

The most productive player for Bogdanka Lubin was the Polish national Kevin Shashak, who finished the match with 14 points. The Bulgarian volleyball player ranked immediately after him in offensive contribution.

After playing the first three rounds, Bogdanka Lubin occupies the first place in the standings with a total asset of nine points. The same number of points is also shared by the team of Aluron Zavierce.