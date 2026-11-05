All matches from the third round of the Conference League

CSKA visit leaders Panathinaikos in the third round of the league phase of the Conference League. The match at the Olympic Stadium in Athens kicks off at 22:00 Bulgarian time.

Panathinaikos lead the standings with 6 points and a 7:2 goal difference. The Greek team won their first two matches – 2:1 against Borac and 5:1 away to Kairat Almaty.

CSKA are 23rd with one point and a 3:4 record. The Bulgarian side lost 1:2 to Monaco in Sofia before drawing 2:2 with Nordsjaelland in Denmark. In Athens, Markus Gisdol's team will be looking for their first victory in the league phase.

The first nine matches kick off at 19:45 Bulgarian time:

AGF Aarhus – Braga

Atalanta – Kairat Almaty

Midtjylland – Ajax

Thun – Hearts

Red Star Belgrade – Inter Escaldes

KuPS Kuopio – Gent

Lincoln Red Imps – Hajduk Split

Mjällby – Borac

Trabzonspor – Freiburg

The remaining matches begin at 22:00:

Monaco – Nordsjaelland

Copenhagen – Iberia Tbilisi

Lugano – Kauno Žalgiris

Twente – Pafos

Getafe – Brighton

Sint-Truiden – Brann

Panathinaikos – CSKA

Riga – Jablonec

Universitatea Craiova – Egnatia



Panathinaikos are one of the eight teams that begin the third round with two wins. The others are Lugano, Monaco, Trabzonspor, Brann, Twente, Hajduk and Sint-Truiden. This group tops the standings before the third-round matches are played. The third-round schedule also includes clashes between teams from the upper part of the table. Monaco host Nordsjaelland, Getafe welcome Brighton, while Midtjylland host Ajax. Trabzonspor will face Freiburg. The fourth round will take place on November 26. CSKA will host Trabzonspor, while Panathinaikos will visit Nordsjaelland.