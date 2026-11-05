CSKA name squad for away match against Panathinaikos

CSKA will have right-back Tamimu Woru in their squad for their away match against Panathinaikos in the league phase of the Conference League. He takes the place of the injured Brazilian winger Leo Pereira.

Joel Zwarts, who has recovered from injury, also returns to the “Reds” squad. The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, with kick-off at 22:00 Bulgarian time. The game is part of the third round of the tournament’s league phase.

CSKA squad

Goalkeepers: Fedor Lapoukhov, Dimitar Evtimov, Daniel Nikolov.

Defenders: David Pastor, Tamimu Woru, Dinis Almeida, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Andrey Yordanov, Teodor Ivanov, Facundo Rodríguez.

Midfielders: Aleks Tunchev, Angelo Martino, Bruno Jordão, Isac Sole, James Eto’o, Maks Ebong, Stefano Sensi, Petko Panayotov.

Forwards: Katalin Itou, Mohamed Brahimi, Vasil Kaymakanov, Ioannis Pitas, Leandro Godoy, Joel Zwarts.

CSKA enter the match after a 2:2 away draw against Nordsjælland and a 1:2 defeat by Monaco in their first two games of the phase. Panathinaikos began their campaign with wins over Borac and Kairat Almaty.