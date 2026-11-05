Levski name 22-man squad for match against Jagiellonia

Levski head coach Julio Velázquez has named a squad of 22 footballers for the home match against Poland’s Jagiellonia in the fourth round of the Europa League. The match is tonight at 19:45 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium.

Oliver Kammem, Petko Hristov, Adrian Raychev and Mustapha Sangaré, who are not registered for the tournament, were not included in the extended squad. Also left out are Radoslav Kirilov, who is recovering from surgery, and Asen Mitkov, who is nursing an injury.

Velázquez will choose between Svetoslav Vutsov, Martin Lukov and Ognyan Vladimirov for the goalkeeper position.

The defence includes Aldair Neves, Everthon, Kristian Dimitrov, Kévin Macun, Nikola Serafimov, Maicon and Alex Szentheyes.

In midfield are Mehdi Moubarek, Gašper Tratnik, Marko Grujić, Akram Bouras, Serginho and Maziar Soula.

The forwards in the squad are Everton Bala, David Kuso, Armstrong Oko-Flex, Reynaldo, Juan Perea and Steven Stoyanchov.

Levski are 17th in the provisional standings of the tournament with 4 points and are currently in the play-off zone. Jagiellonia are 27th with 3 points.

After the match against the Polish side, Levski will face Marseille, Lillestrøm, Milan and Sunderland.