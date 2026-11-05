Klopp brings Füllkrug back to Germany squad, calls up 17-year-old talent

Niklas Füllkrug is back in the Germany national team. The Werder Bremen striker has been included in Jürgen Klopp’s squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Serbia and the Netherlands. For the first time, 17-year-old midfielder Wael Moya of Borussia Mönchengladbach has also been called up to the senior team.

Füllkrug returns to the national team after a spell on the sidelines that began following September 2025. According to information published by „Focus“, the 33-year-old striker has scored 12 goals in 10 matches since joining Werder Bremen in August. The official statement from the German Football Association gives different season statistics - nine Bundesliga goals and 24 appearances for the national team.

„It was a pleasure to make this decision, and it was also a pleasure to tell him about it,“ Klopp said about the striker’s return.

Füllkrug was not included in the squads for the September and October matches, with his age cited at the time as one of the reasons for the decision. However, his form at Werder led the coach to change his plans.

Wael Moya is the only new name in the 24-man squad. The Borussia Mönchengladbach player has already represented Germany at under-21 level, but he is now receiving his first call-up to the senior team.

Klopp highlighted his age and his performances in the Bundesliga.

„There aren’t many 17-year-old players in the Bundesliga at the moment - that in itself is already a remarkable achievement. On top of that, he is doing very well,“ the coach said.

The German coach selected a significantly more compact squad compared with his first matches in charge, when he called up a total of 44 players for the September and October fixtures.

Germany will visit Serbia on November 13, and three days later will host the Netherlands at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium. The match against Serbia will be played in Belgrade.

Deniz Undav and Nick Woltemade were not included in the squad. Karim Adeyemi and David Raum are also among those absent, while Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry will miss out through injury.