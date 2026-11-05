Beroe at Risk of Losing Its License Over Debt to Former Coach

Beroe’s former fitness coach Maurizio Miele has taken a new step in his lengthy financial dispute with the Stara Zagora club. Through his sports law attorney Stepan Kirkorov, he has filed a request with the Bulgarian Football Union calling for the “Greens’” license to be revoked. The document was submitted on September 28, 2026, Sportal.bg reports.

The reason is unpaid debt owed to the Italian specialist, accrued after his contract was terminated and subsequent legal proceedings took place. According to the information available so far, Miele has won the cases against the club, while the financial dispute is now creating a serious risk for Beroe’s licensing.

Maurizio Miele was part of Gustavo Aragolaza’s staff during their time at Beroe in 2023. In September of the same year, the contractual relationship with the two was terminated at the initiative of the club’s owner.

Under the agreement reached, Beroe was supposed to pay the fitness coach compensation of 51,500 leva—the amount corresponding to his remuneration through the end of the initially agreed period. However, Miele received only 4,000 leva of it at the end of 2023.

After no further payments were made, the Italian began legal proceedings in May 2025, filing a case with the District Court in Stara Zagora. The claim was for 47,500 leva and was registered under number 2263/2025.

In 2026, the dispute reached the Stara Zagora Regional Court after both parties challenged the first-instance ruling. The District Court partially upheld Miele’s claims, rejecting the request for 10,000 leva and ordering Beroe to pay him the remaining 37,500 leva.

However, when the case was considered by the Regional Court, all of the Italian’s claims were upheld, including the initially rejected amount of 10,000 leva. The second-instance case is numbered 49/2026.

Following the court ruling, Miele initiated enforcement proceedings with a private bailiff in Stara Zagora. Subsequently, liens were placed on the club’s bank accounts and team bus. The Regional Court’s ruling dates from June 22, 2026, and the court decisions are publicly available on the websites of the two judicial institutions.

According to the information, the club had a similar agreement for the payment of outstanding sums with former head coach Gustavo Aragolaza, but failed to meet its obligations to him as well. The Argentine specialist sought justice before FIFA’s Football Tribunal—a procedure available to head coaches.

Fitness specialists, however, do not have the same opportunity to refer cases to football’s governing body. Therefore, Miele had to defend his interests through Bulgaria’s judicial system.

The latest action by his attorney is directed at the BFU’s licensing commission. The request submitted calls for Beroe’s license to be revoked because of outstanding financial obligations to a former employee.

The document states that the club’s license was issued on the condition that the financial requirements of the Regulations for National Club Licensing be met. According to the arguments presented, obligations to former employees fall among the criteria set out in Article 50, Paragraph 2, and Article 66, Paragraph 2 of the regulations. Article 14, Paragraph 5, concerning the possibility of revoking a club license, is cited as an additional basis.

The complaint was filed on September 28, 2026, but at the time of publication there was no information that the BFU had taken any specific action or ruled on the request.

The financial consequences for Beroe also continue to mount. The amount initially claimed was 47,500 leva, but according to the information currently available, the debt has now exceeded 35,000 euros. Interest and legal costs continue to accrue, further worsening the situation of the Stara Zagora club.