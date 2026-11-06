Panathinaikos coach: CSKA are among the strongest teams in Bulgaria

Panathinaikos head coach Jacob Neestrup described CSKA as a good team and one of the strongest sides in Bulgaria after the Greek team’s 2–1 victory in the league phase of the Conference League.

The coach acknowledged the Reds’ performance in the first half, but said that Panathinaikos had been the better team and deservedly secured all three points.

“I think we created many chances in the first half, but CSKA did well. They were aggressive. I believe we improved as the match progressed. We created many chances in the second half. Respect to CSKA – they are a good team and we knew that. I believe we deserved the victory,” Neestrup said.

The Panathinaikos coach pointed out that he had known the Bulgarian team’s qualities well since his time as an assistant coach at Copenhagen. At that time, he had the opportunity to face CSKA.

“Yes, CSKA have a good squad. I was an assistant at Copenhagen when we played against CSKA, and I know what to expect from this team. They are one of the best sides, in the top four of Bulgarian football. A tough opponent. I think we were the better team,” the coach added.

Neestrup expressed hope that Panathinaikos would continue their winning run in the next match as well. He stressed that to achieve this, the team must continue to collect points.

“I hope we can continue winning. There is only one way to keep winning, and that is by collecting points. I hope to get three points in the next match,” the coach said.