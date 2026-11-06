Teodor Ivanov: We showed that we can compete with Panathinaikos

CSKA centre-back Teodor Ivanov identified mistakes in midfield as one of the reasons for the 2-1 defeat to Panathinaikos. After the match, he said that “we showed that we can create chances”, but the team had been unable to convert them.

Ivanov does not believe that CSKA failed to respond to the aggression and tempo of their Greek opponents. According to him, the main problem was the lack of precision in midfield.

The defender also acknowledged the individual quality of the Panathinaikos players, who, in his view, had successfully won their one-on-one battles. Ivanov described the decisive goal as one that came from a set play.

Following the defeat, CSKA failed to claim either a point or a victory. Ivanov said that there was little time for recovery and preparation, but the team was already thinking about the upcoming match against Levski.

“We are going out to beat Levski; we are thinking only about them,” the footballer said about the Eternal Derby, which will be played on Sunday.