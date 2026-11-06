Levski breaks into the Europa League top 10

Levski climbed to 10th place in the overall Europa League standings after a 1–0 victory over Jagiellonia. The Bulgarian side have seven points after five matches played and remain in the zone for qualification to the knockout phase.

The “Blues” accumulated their points through victories over Viktoria Plzeň, 2–1, and Jagiellonia, 1–0, as well as a 1–1 draw away to NEC Nijmegen. Ahead of Levski in the standings are Beşiktaş and Dynamo Kyiv, while Sunderland, NEC Nijmegen and Olympique Lyonnais are immediately behind them. A total of five other teams also have seven points, making every subsequent result important for the final standings.

According to UEFA regulations, teams that finish between ninth and 24th place at the end of the league phase qualify for the knockout phase play-offs. The top eight teams in the table advance directly to the round of 16, while positions 25 to 36 result in elimination from the tournament. Thus, their current 10th place puts Levski among the teams that would continue in the play-offs if they maintain their position until the end.

The squad led by Julio Velázquez will play two more matches in the league phase. On November 26, Levski will visit Marseille, while on December 10 they will host Lillestrøm. Both matches could have a direct impact on the Bulgarian representative’s position in the final standings and on their opponent in the play-offs.