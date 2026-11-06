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Results from all Conference League matches (November 5)

Results from all Conference League matches (November 5)

Plenty of goals and plenty of red cards on Thursday evening

Nov 6, 2026 00:29 54

Results from all Conference League matches (November 5) - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

The European night in the Conference League delivered a host of exciting clashes, packed with drama, red cards and unpleasant moments for CSKA fans.

Ajax produced a truly record-breaking performance, thrashing Midtjylland 6:1 away from home. There were tense moments in Belgrade as well, where Red Star secured a valuable 2:1 victory over Inter in a match featuring an abundance of bookings and sendings-off.

Bulgarian representatives CSKA Sofia suffered a 2:1 defeat to Panathinaikos in Athens despite their battling performance.

In the other matches, Lugano achieved a convincing 3:0 triumph over Kauno Žalgiris, while Monaco defeated Nordsjælland 2:0.

Thun and Twente won their home matches 3:1 against Hearts and Pafos respectively, while Mjällby and Universitatea recorded 2:0 victories over Borac and KF Egnatia.

Copenhagen defeated Saburtalo 2:1, while Brighton and Freiburg left with narrow 1:0 victories from their away trips to Getafe and Trabzonspor.

The biggest surprise came from Lincoln, who defeated Hajduk 1:0.

The matches between STVV and Brann (1:1), Atalanta and Kairat (1:1), and Riga FC and Jablonec (1:1) ended without a winner. The teams in the KuPS – Gent and AGF Aarhus – Braga matches recorded goalless 0:0 draws.