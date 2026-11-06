Results from all Conference League matches (November 5)

The European night in the Conference League delivered a host of exciting clashes, packed with drama, red cards and unpleasant moments for CSKA fans.

Ajax produced a truly record-breaking performance, thrashing Midtjylland 6:1 away from home. There were tense moments in Belgrade as well, where Red Star secured a valuable 2:1 victory over Inter in a match featuring an abundance of bookings and sendings-off.

Bulgarian representatives CSKA Sofia suffered a 2:1 defeat to Panathinaikos in Athens despite their battling performance.

In the other matches, Lugano achieved a convincing 3:0 triumph over Kauno Žalgiris, while Monaco defeated Nordsjælland 2:0.

Thun and Twente won their home matches 3:1 against Hearts and Pafos respectively, while Mjällby and Universitatea recorded 2:0 victories over Borac and KF Egnatia.

Copenhagen defeated Saburtalo 2:1, while Brighton and Freiburg left with narrow 1:0 victories from their away trips to Getafe and Trabzonspor.

The biggest surprise came from Lincoln, who defeated Hajduk 1:0.

The matches between STVV and Brann (1:1), Atalanta and Kairat (1:1), and Riga FC and Jablonec (1:1) ended without a winner. The teams in the KuPS – Gent and AGF Aarhus – Braga matches recorded goalless 0:0 draws.