Shelton and Paul set up an all-American quarterfinal in Paris

Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul will meet in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters after winning their hard-fought third-round matches. The tournament will thus feature an all-American clash for a place in the semifinals.

Third seed Shelton defeated home player Arthur Rinderknech 3:6, 6:4, 7:6 (5). The victory secured his second consecutive quarterfinal appearance in Paris.

Tommy Paul overcame another Frenchman – Quentin Halys – 7:6 (3), 6:4. The American is seeded 12th, and the win keeps him in contention for a place at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The quarterfinal between the two is scheduled for November 6. Shelton and Paul have not faced each other since 2024, and the upcoming match will be their first in Paris, with both players seeking their maiden appearance in the tournament semifinals.

“He is in excellent form. A great player and a good friend,” Shelton said of Paul.

Australian Rinky Hijikata also reached the quarterfinals. He defeated Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry 2:6, 6:3, 7:5 in two hours and nine minutes. In the previous round, Hijikata eliminated Novak Djokovic, ending the Serbian’s chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals.